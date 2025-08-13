Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant positions or career in NHAI in 2025.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (Legal) in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professional (Legal)

No. of posts : 44

Educational Qualification :

(i) Degree in Law from a recognized University/ National Law school/ Institute.

(ii) CLAT (Post Graduate) Score – 2022 onward.

Experience : Experience in the field of law related to contractual matters / arbitration / legislative matters / land acquisition will get preference.

Remuneration : An initial consolidated remuneration of Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 65,000/- per month, inclusive of all. The consolidated remuneration will be increased @ 5% for each succeeding year subject to satisfactory performance. For candidates with 1 to 2 years of verified relevant experience – Rs. 65,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month.

How to apply :

The applicant may visit NHAI website http://www.nhai.gov.in for applying Online.

Last date for submission of applications is 10.09.2025 (6:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here