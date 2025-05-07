Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NFSU in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various technical and non-technical positions or career in 2025.

Name of post : Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or Science in the field of Cyber Security or Digital Forensics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication or Forensic Science with Specialization in Cyber/Digital Forensics or with at least five subjects related to Cyber Security / Digital Forensics in the Master of Science or any other relevant discipline with a qualifying essential degree which mentions ‘Computer Science’ or (Information Technology’ or ‘Cyber Security’ or ‘Digital Forensics’ or ‘Computer Forensics’ as a main discipline with a good academic record from a recognized University or Institute With 03 years of experience in Investigation or analytical methods or research in the field of Digital / Cyber / Computer Forensics in any Central Government or State Government Organization or Union Territories or Statutory or Autonomous organizations or Recognised Research Institute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree Engineering or Technology in the field of Cyber Security or Digital Forensics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication or MCA or

equivalent with a good academic record from a recognized University or Institute with 05 years of experience in Investigation or analytical methods or research in the field of Digital / Cyber / Computer Forensics in any Central Government or State Government Organization or Union

Territories or Statutory or Autonomous organizations or Recognised Research Institute.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or Science in the field of Cyber Security or Digital Forensics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication or Forensic Science with Specialization in Cyber/Digital Forensics or with at least five subjects related to Cyber Security / Digital Forensics in the Master of Science or any other relevant discipline with a qualifying essential degree which mentions ‘Computer Science’ or ‘Information Technology’ or

‘Cyber Security’ or ‘Digital Forensics’ or ‘Computer Forensics’ as a main discipline with a good academic record from a recognized University or Institute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree Engineering or Technology in the field of Cyber Security or Digital Forensics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication or MCA or

equivalent with a good academic record from a recognized University or Institute With 02 years of experience in Investigation or analytical methods or research in the field of Digital / Cyber / Computer Forensics in any Central Government or State Government Organization or Union Territories or Statutory or Autonomous organizations or Recognised Research Institute.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification : The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification :

a) A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

b) Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for walk-in-interviews as per the following schedules-

a) For Scientific Post will be on 13th May 2025.

b) For Administrative Staff will be on 14th May 2025

Venue – National Forensic Sciences University, Sector 9, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Reporting Time — 0900 Hrs.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here