Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in NBRI in 2025.

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant, Technician (1) and also Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts / Stores & Purchase) on a direct recruitment basis in 2025. The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) – is amongst one of the constituent research institutes of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi. Originally set up as the National Botanic Gardens (NBG) by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.), it was altogether taken over by the CSIR in 1953. Though, initially engaged in research in the classical botanical disciplines, the NBG went on laying an increasing emphasis, in keeping with the national needs and priorities in the field of plant sciences, on its applied and developmental research activities. A time came when it was felt that the name NBG no longer projected the correct nature and extent of its aims and objectives, functions and R & D activities. Consequently, the NBG was renamed as the NBRI, i.e., The National Botanical Research Institute. The naming was done in 1978. This name has since correctly reflected the distinctive character and also the R & D activities of this applied botanical institution only of its type in the country.

Name of posts :

Technical Assistant

Technician (1)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Store & Purchase)

No. of posts :

Technical Assistant : 9

Technician (1) : 18

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts) : 1

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Store & Purchase) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per NBRI norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://recruitment.nbri.res.in/

Last date for submission of online application is 02-06-2025 upto 06:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

