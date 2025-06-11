Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NASI in 2025.

National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accounts Officer, Computer Programmer, Computer Operator, Steno-Typist, Office Assistant (UDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in 2025.

Name of posts :

Accounts Officer

Computer Programmer

Computer Operator (On Deputation basis)

Steno-Typist

Office Assistant (UDC)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts :

Accounts Officer : 1

Computer Programmer : 1

Computer Operator (On Deputation basis) : 1

Steno-Typist : 1

Office Assistant (UDC) : 2

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 1

Essential Qualification :

Accounts Officer :

i. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

ii. Minimum 5 (Five) years of experience in Cash, Account, and Budget work in a Govt office/ PSU/ Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body

Computer Programmer :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Computer Science from a Recognized University/Institute.

(ii) Proficiency in Computer Knowledge.

(iii) One year’s experience in relevant areas of Programming/ Information System in a Govt. office/ PSU/ Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body or any recognized Institution.

Computer Operator (On Deputation basis) :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from a Recognized University/Institute.

(ii) Proficiency in Typing. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour for data entry work to be ascertained through speed test on computer

Steno-Typist :

i. 12th pass or equivalent from a Recognized Board or University.

ii. Proficiency in the operation of computer (word processing and spreadsheets) and Skill test Norms: Dictation- Duration 10 min @ 80 words per minute, Transcription- 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) on Computer only.

Office Assistant (UDC) :

i. Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a Recognized University.

ii. Proficiency in computer operations

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : Matriculation or Equivalent Pass from a Recognized Board

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates should submit dully filled application form (available on Academy’s website) along with requisite documents in hard copy by post to The General Secretary, The National Academy of Sciences, India, 5, Lajpatrai Road,, Prayagraj – 211 002 or in a single PDF format via email to es@nasi.ac.in, clearly mentioning in the subject line “Application Form for the post of the …………..” on or before the last date positively

Duly filled-in application form in hard copy should reach the Academy before 28th June, 2025 at 5.30 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here