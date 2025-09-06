Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Project Associates in the project entitled “IoT and Deep Learning-Based Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning System Using V2X Communication in Hilly Terrains” in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S. / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Electrical/ Communication/Electronics

Engineering and related field with GATE/NET score. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG degrees.

Salary : Rs 37,000/- per month + 9 % HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification:

(i) B.E./B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Electrical/Communication/ Electronics Engineering and related field with equivalent degree

(ii) Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG degree

Salary :

i. Rs. 31,000/- + 9 % HRA to scholars who are selected through

(a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or

GATE

(b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and Institutions

ii. Rs. 25,000/- + 9 % HRA for others who don’t fall under (i) above

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification:

(i) B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Electrical/Communication/ Electronics Engineering and related field with equivalent degree: and

(ii) 2 years’ experience in Research and Development in Industrial or Academic Institutions of Science and Technology, Organizations of Scientific activities and services.

(iii) Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG degrees

Salary :

i. Rs. 35,000/- + 9 % HRA to scholars who are selected through

(a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE

(b) A selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions

ii. Rs. 28,000/- + 9% HRA for others who don’t fall under (i) above

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to lithungo@nitnagaland.ac.in on or before 17:00 hours of 15th September, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here