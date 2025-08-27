Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025 in a Research Project funded by Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant Scheme of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Govt. of India entitled “UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Based Health Monitoring of Energy Pipelines in North East India.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S or equivalent degree in Structural Engineering with GATE score. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree.

Desirable: Profound knowledge in performing experiments and numerical simulations using

Finite element softwares

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to guruv@nitnagaland.ac.in on or

before 09:00 hours of 9th September, 2025

Short Listed candidate will get information through Email for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here