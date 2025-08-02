Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a Research Project funded by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Govt. of India. titled “IoT and Deep Learning-Based Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning System Using V2X Communication in Hilly Terrains.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification:

M.E./ M. Tech/ M.S or equivalent degree in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electrical/ Communication/ Instrumentation Engineering or related field. Valid GATE / NET score. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree (Relaxation for SC/ST as per ANRF Norms).

Desirable: Working experience in IoT/ Image processing/ Environmental Monitoring/ Communication and related technologies

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month + 9% HRA

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to lithungo@nitnagaland.ac.in or

lithunga@gmail.com

Last date for making submissions is on or before 17:00 hours of 20th August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here