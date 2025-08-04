Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculties in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (SET). This engagement is purely on need basis and therefore, candidates selected shall not claim regular appointment in future. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and also the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the basis of an Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculties in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (SET)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B.Tech/B.E with M.Tech/Ph.D

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Area of Specialization: Electronics & Communication Engineering

Also Read : 10 beautiful places to visit in Hampi

Salary : The Honorarium for the Guest Faculty shall be Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a

maximum of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025 at 11:00 A.M in the Office Chamber of Dean (SET), Nagaland University, Kohima Campus, Meriema.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here