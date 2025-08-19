Nagaland Jobs Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in Gauhati High Court Nagaland in 2025.

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Grade-I of Nagaland Judicial Service in 2025.

Name of post : Grade-I of Nagaland Judicial Service

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,840 – 1,94,660/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Eligibility Criteria:

(a) Must be holder of a degree in law granted by a recognized University established by law in India.

(b) Must be a practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of online applications and must have so practiced for a period of not less than 7 (seven) years as on such date. (Will have to provide certificate of continuous practice issued by competent authority at the time of online application and document verification).

(c) Must be a practicing advocate also at the time of appointment. (in terms of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dheeraj Mor vs, High Court of Delhi reported in (2020) 7 SCC 407)

(d) Must have attained the age of thifi-five years and must not have attained the age of forty-eight years in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (Inhabitants of Nagaland) and forty-five years in the case of others, as on the last date fixed for receipt of online applications.

(e) Must have working knowledge with ability to read and write one Naga tribe Dialect from amongst the recognized Naga tribes of Nagaland with practical knowledge of Naga Tribal Customary Practices :

1. Ao, Lotha, Angami, Sumi, Rengma, Chakhesang, Sangtam, Konyak, Pochury, Chang, Phom, Khiamniungan, Yimkhiung, Zeliang, Tikhir.

2. Garo, Kachari, Kuki, Mikir (provided such persons are indigenous inhabitants of the State of Nagaland).

Selection Procedure : The selection process for the aforesaid post consists of a Preliminary Examination (Screening Test), a Main (Written) Examination and a Viva Voce/Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of online application starts from 27/08/2025, 3:00 PM

Last date for submission of online application 14/09/2025, 5:00 PM

Application Fees :

SC/ST candidates : Rs.500/-

Others : Rs.1000/-

PwBD candidates : Nil

Last date for payment of fees is 18/09/2025 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here