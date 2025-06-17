Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Scientist/ AI Engineer, Data Engineer, Data Scientist cum BI Developer and Specialist – Data Management (Subject Matter Expert) in 2025.

Name of post : Data Scientist/ AI Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Mandatory: Full Time B.E./B. Tech – First class (minimum of 60% marks) or equivalent or M.E./M. Tech/ MCA in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI.

Professional / Preferred Qualification: Certification in Data Science/ AI/ ML/ Natural Language Processing/ Web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Experience :

1. Minimum 03 years of (post basic educational qualification) experience in related field, out of which:

a) 2+ years experience with programming languages frequently used in data science (R/ Python).

b) 2+ years Experience in model development, model validation or related field.

c) 2+ years experience in data analytics.

d) 2+ years experience in Relational Database or any NoSQL database including Graph databases.

2. Experience in cloud-based application/ service development.

3. Experience in natural language processing, Web Crawling and Neural Networks.

4. Experience in projects with Machine learning/ Artificial Intelligence technologies.

5. Excellent communication skills and ability to work as part of a multicultural product development team.

6. End-to-end experience from data extraction to modelling and its validation.

7. Experience of working in a project environment as a developer.

8. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in financial sector/ banks/ NBFCs/ Insurance/ Investment firms

Name of post : Data Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Full Time B.E/ B.Tech. – First Class (minimum of 60% marks) or equivalent or / M. Tech/ M.E./ MCA in Computer Science/Information Technology.

Desirable: Certification such as Oracle Certified Professional/ Microsoft Certified Database Administrator/ Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials

Experience :

1. 5+ years of post-qualification experience, out of which:

2. 3-5 years experience in BFSI Sector would be preferred.

3. Experience in design, install, configure and maintain database systems, including monitoring, tuning and troubleshooting issues.

4. Manage and monitor disk space, database space, CPU, memory and cache, user connections, work with complex ETL architecture that is fully dynamic to integrate all clients.

5. Execute disaster recovery plans and procedures to ensure database availability during system outages or dysfunction.

6. Create and modify database schemas, tables, views, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, functions, and other objects.

7. Good knowledge and expertise in use of at least one tool and languages such as SQL, PL/SQL, Oracle, MySQL, PostgresSQL, etc., and Dimensional Modelling concepts.

8. Experience in API Management Platforms; Optimize API performance and scalability to ensure high availability and responsiveness.

9. Participate in code reviews and ensure code quality and adherence to best practices.

10. Contribute to the development of unit tests and documentation for APIs.

11. Ability to guide junior Data modelers.

12. Leverage and enforce standards for data naming conventions to ensure consistency and reuse of data models

Name of post : Data Scientist cum BI Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Full Time B.E./B. Tech – First class (minimum of 60% marks) or equivalent or M.E./M. Tech/ MCA in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI.

Professional/ preferred qualification: Certification/ Assignments/ Projects in Data Science/ AI/ ML/ Natural Language Processing/ Web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Experience :

1. Minimum 01 year of (post basic educational qualification) working experience on assignments/ projects/ jobs related to ML/ AI.

2. Experience in projects with Machine learning/ Artificial Intelligence technologies.

3. Excellent communication skills and ability to work as part of a multicultural product development team.

4. End-to-end experience from data extraction to modelling and its validation.

5. Experience of working in a project environment as a developer.

6. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in financial sector/ banks/ NBFCs/ Insurance/ Investment firms.

Name of post : Specialist – Data Management (Subject Matter Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Any Discipline from a recognised University.

Experience :

1. 5-7 years of working experience in the development sector, with reputed National/ International Organisations/ NGOs/ CSRs, as project implementor/ Consultant/ Supervisor. Candidates with experience in National/ International Organisations would be preferred.

2. Experience in implementation of development and/ or environmental projects. To be substantiated with copies of Certificates from the past employers.

3. Experience in stakeholder coordination, training and development, project management, etc. To be substantiated with copies of Certificates from the past employers.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of the above posts in NABARD in 2025 through the website https://www.nabard.org/

Last date for submission of applications is 30th June 2025

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here