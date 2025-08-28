Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University in 2025.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering in 2025. Mizoram University was established by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and became operational on 2nd July, 2001. Located on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, the university spreads over 978.1988 acres. Before becoming an independent institution, it functioned as the Mizoram Campus of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, and was led by a Pro-Vice Chancellor. At that time, the campus comprised seven postgraduate departments: Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology, and Public Administration. Over the last 22 years, Mizoram University has achieved significant growth in infrastructure, academic programs, manpower, and support services. The university earned an ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC in 2014 and 2019 and further upgraded to A+ in 2025. It also obtained ISO Certification in 2018. Consistently recognized among India’s top institutions, Mizoram University secured positions within the top 100 universities from 2016 to 2023 as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, it secured the 1st rank in the North-East region of India. Additionally, it was ranked 1st among central universities in the North-East region by achieving the 13th position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023’s Top 20 Central Universities category. Its NIRF rankings were 76th in 2023 and 77th in 2024.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MTech / ME / PhD in Electrical Engineering

Salary : Rs. 1300/- per lecture subject to a ceiling of Rs. 36,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 2nd September 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Office of Dean, SET, Mizoram University

How to apply :

Interested candidates may bring their CV, original certificates and other relevant documents during the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here