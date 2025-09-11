Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Mathematics & Computer Science

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

A Master Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science with at least 55% (or equivalent grade), 5% relaxation in marks in case SC/ST candidates.

Desirable: Cleared NET/SLET/SET or hold a valid Ph.D as recognised by UGC

Honorarium :

For UGC Guest Faculty : Rs. 1500/- per lecture and capped at Rs.36,000/ per month.

For MZU Guest Faculty : Rs. 1300/- per lecture and capped at Rs. 36,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd September 2025 at 11:30 AM. The venue is in Department of Mathematics & Computer Science, Mizoram University

How to apply :

The eligible candidates are informed to reach the Department at 11.00 AM for verification

of their original educational and experience certificates if any and thereafter to attend the interview preferably in person. The candidates may attend the interview through online also with proper justification. In this case, their educational certificates and experiences will be verified before their joining. Link to apply: https://forms.gle/ta75E9bmHRc8vq5d7

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here