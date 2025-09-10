Metallurgy : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Metallurgy / Material Science Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant experience in steel/ metallurgical process industry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mechanical : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical/ Production Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in mechanical maintenance activities in steel/ metallurgical process industry

Electrical : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in electrical maintenance activities in steel/ metallurgical process industry.

Refractory Maintenance : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Ceramic

Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience of working in refractory area in a manufacturing / steel plant.

IT- Network Administrator : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B. Tech in Computer

Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in Network Administration. Possessing CCNA Certification is compulsory

Materials Management : Should have secured minimum 60% marks in BE/ B.Tech and MBA preferably in Materials Management / PG Diploma in Materials Management. Degree in Law

preferred. Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant area. Candidates with experience of ERP environment in Materials Management will be preferred

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the MIDHANI URL: https://www.midhani-india.in -> careers -> E-Recruitment

The website will be kept open between 1000 Hrs. on 10 Sep 2025 till 1700 Hrs. on 24 Sep 2025 for this purpose.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here