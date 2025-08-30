Meghalaya Jobs St Anthony's College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in St Anthony’s College Meghalaya in 2025.

St Anthony’s College Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in Political Science from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Relaxation of 5% to applicants of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/ Differently-abled ((a) Blindness and low vision; (b) Deaf and Hard Hearing; (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; (d) Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; (e) Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)(Non-creamy Layer).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2) Candidates must clear the UGC–National Eligibility Test (NET) or similar test recognised by the UGC like SLET/SET or must have got a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

Desirable Criteria:

Good teaching experience. Specialization and/or research experience in the Indian Political System and Politics of NorthEast India. Publications in reputed journals and publications. Research projects, surveys, collaborations, etc. Participation in seminars, conferences, workshops etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper along with CV. They should also send one passport size photo, self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, publications, and other documents.

They should submit it in envelopes with marking on the outside as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (COLLEGE POST) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF POLITICAL SCIENCE (PG)”.

Candidates may apply to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya.

Last date for submission of applications is 4th September, 2025 at 4:00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here