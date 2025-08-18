Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative jobs in PHFI Shillong Meghalaya.

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant- Senior Administration.

Name of post : Consultant- Senior Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Master’s degree in HR, Administration, Management, Finance

Desirable: Master’s degree/Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management/ Administrative Management

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 3 years of experience in HR & Administrative functions.

Desirable :

Minimum 3 years of experience as an HR and Administrative Assistant, preferably in an academic/research/NGO organization. Expertise in HR functions, administrative processes, and compliance. Good computer skills, including proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular). Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Good interpersonal and decision-making skills. Knowledge of office management systems and procedures. Working knowledge of office equipment. Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated CV to recruit@phfi.org and fill the application form – https://forms.office.com/r/wQgz1Q6Mqt . Please mention the exact Position Code (PHFI-CNST-2574) in the email subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interview.

Last Date of Receipt of Applications: 21 August 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here