Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in MLCU Shillong Meghalaya.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors.Martin Luther Christian University came into being under an Act No.11 of 2005 of the Legislative assembly of Meghalaya and received the assent of the Governor on July 6, 2005. The Government of Meghalaya issued the gazette notification on February 22, 2006. The creation of the university is in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956 under Section 2(f) and the university is empowered to grant degrees underSection22 of the UGC Act.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: MCA (Preferably PhD or MCA with NET)

Salary (annual):

Rs 4,98,000 for MCA with PhD

Rs 4,17,000 for MCA with NET

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Master of Social Work preferably PhD or Masters of Social Work with NET

Salary (annual):

Rs 4,98,000 for MSW with PhD

Rs 4,17,000 for MSW with NET

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/

The last date of application is August 8, 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2