Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in CRCSRE Shillong Meghalaya.

Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), (CRCSRE- Shillong), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications :

i. M.Phil. in Clinical or Rehabilitation Psychology (Full time course) (recognized by RCI).

ii. Registration with RCI

iii. Minimum 5 years experience in teaching/research in related field.

Desirable qualification : Ph.D. in the field of rehabilitation of persons with Disabilities

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs.75,000/- per month

Age : 56 years

How to apply :

The aspiring applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria in all respect may submit of their applications in the prescribed form which can be downloaded from the website i.e.

https://svnirtar.nic.in / https://crcshillong.nic.in/.

Applicants should send the application in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates i.e. passport size photograph, copies of certificates and mark sheets in support of their age, educational qualification(s), experience(s), No objection certificate, etc. to “The Director, Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur, PO: Bairoi, Dist- Cuttack, Odisha, Pin-754010”. Candidates should superscribe the envelope containing the application with “Application for the post of………………………………….”.

Last date for receipt of applications is 15.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here