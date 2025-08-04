Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya.

Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers.

Name of post : PGT (Biology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Master degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following subjects:- Botany/Zoology/Life Science/Bio Science/Genetics/Microbiology/Bio Tech

provided the candidate has studied Botany/Zoology at graduation level.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(c) Proficiency in teaching English.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Salary : Rs 36,237/- per month

Name of post : Art & Craft

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree

(b)Competence to teach through English medium.

(c)Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Salary : Rs 34,695/- per month

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) /B.Ed General with one year diploma in Special Edn. (Min 50% marks in each).

(b) Competence to teach through English medium

Salary : Rs 34,695/- per month

Age :

(a) Fresh Candidate: Below 40 years.

(b)Experienced Candidate: Below 57 years (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in Application form along with the copies of testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs.250/- in favour of “Army Public School Shillong”

The applications are required to be submitted at the school office or sent by Post to ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL SHILLONG, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O Umlyngka, Shillong-793005 and should reach on or before 08 August 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here