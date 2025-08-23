Applications are invited for recruitment of over 80 vacant positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 80 vacant posts or jobs of Guest Faculties in various departments in both the campuses of Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 81

Department wise vacancies:

Tourism & Hotel Management: 2 (Shillong Campus) Agri-Business Management and Food Technology: 2 (Tura Campus) Journalism and Mass Communication: 2 (Shillong Campus) Commerce: 2 (Shillong Campus) Library and Information Science: 3 (Shillong Campus) Management: 1 (Tura Campus) Adult and Continuing Education: 2 (Shillong Campus) Education: 2 (Tura and Shillong Campus) Horticulture: 2 (Tura Campus) Geography: 2 (Shillong Campus) Geology: 1 (Shillong Campus) Forestry: 2 (Tura Campus) Environment Studies: 2 Linguistics: 2 (Shillong Campus) English: 1 (Shillong Campus) Khasi: 1 (Shillong Campus) Garo: 2 (Shillong Campus) Philosophy: 2 (Shillong Campus) Biochemistry: 2 (Shillong Campus) Zoology: 2 (Shillong Campus) Botany: 4 (Shillong Campus) Biotechnology & Bioinformatics: 2 (Shillong Campus) Chemistry: 1 (Shillong Campus) Statistice: 1 (Shillong Campus) Cultural and Creative Studies: 2 (Shillong Campus) History and Archeology: 4 (Tura Campus) Social Work: 4 (Tura Campus) Sociology : 2 (Shillong Camapus) Law: 5 (Shillong Camapus) Architecture: 4 (Shillong Camapus) Computer Applications: 3 (Tura Campus) Nanotechnology: 1 (Shillong Campus) Basic Science and Social Science: 2 (Shillong Campus) Information Technology: 4 (Shillong Campus) Biomedical Engineering: 4 (Shillong Campus)

Salary: The remuneration would be Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum amount of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018/ AICTE latest Regulations as the case may be and their subsequent Notifications/ Guidelines if any.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nehut.samarth.edu.in/

The last date for the application is 3rd September, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here