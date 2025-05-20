Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor (Grade-II) (on contract).

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-II) (on contract)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Qualification & Experience :

UG and PG in relevant branch/department / specialization, PhD must also be awarded in relevant field.

PhD Submitted will also not be considered.

Experience in ‘institutes of repute’ for the prescribed period in regular position only with a proper scale of pay. (Guest, Ad-hoc, visiting positions will not be considered)

How to apply :

Candidates willing to apply for the posts advertised are requested to apply through online portal URL: https://nitm.ac.in/recruitment

The candidates should send the filled in downloaded online application form duly singed along with credit point summary sheet, and also self-attested supporting documents such as relevant testimonials, application fees, certificates, age proof, educational certificates, experience certificates, proof of applicable application fee, etc., by speed/ registered posts to the Registrar, National Institute of Technology Meghalaya, Saitsohpen Sohra, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India – 793108. The Envelope containing the application form must be superscribed as Advertisement No. ……….….Dated……….Post Applied for…………………………………Department ……….

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates are required to pay a NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only), SC/ST, PWD, Women candidates and also serving faculty of NIT Meghalaya are completely exempted from paying the application fee.

The last date for receipt of the online application forms will be 30.06.2025 by 11:45 pm. The hard copy application altogether needs to be sent by 07.07.2025.

The screening will be conducted based on the online copy and therefore candidates are requested to fill in all the details carefully. Any claim after final submission of the online copy will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here