Applications are invited for recruitment of 85 vacant positions or career in MECON in 2025.

MECON is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Engineers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Senior Engineer (Civil) Asst. Engineer (Civil) Asst. Engineer (Electrical) Asst. Engineer (Mechanical) Asst. Engineer (Safety) Addl. Engineer (Mechanical) Engineer (Project) Dy. Engineer (Project) Asst. Engineer (Project) Dy. Engineer (Project) Engineer (Fire & Safety) Asst. Engineer (Fire & Safety) Engineer (Project) Dy. Engineer (Project) Addl. Officer (SAP) Jr. Officer (SAP) Dy. Engineer (Mechanical) Addl. Engineer (Project) Dy. Engineer (Electrical) Dy. Engineer (Electrical) Dy. Engineer (Civil) Dy. Engineer (Civil) Asst. Engineer (Safety) Asst. Engineer (Civil) Deputy Engineer (Civil) Engineer (Instrumentation)

No. of posts :

Senior Engineer (Civil) : 8 Asst. Engineer (Civil) : 10 Asst. Engineer (Electrical) : 7 Asst. Engineer (Mechanical) : 4 Asst. Engineer (Safety) : 2 Addl. Engineer (Mechanical) : 1 Engineer (Project) : 1 Dy. Engineer (Project) : 2 Asst. Engineer (Project) : 2 Dy. Engineer (Project) : 4 Engineer (Fire & Safety) : 1 Asst. Engineer (Fire & Safety) : 2 Engineer (Project) : 2 Dy. Engineer (Project) : 2 Addl. Officer (SAP) : 1 Jr. Officer (SAP) : 1 Dy. Engineer (Mechanical) : 4 Addl. Engineer (Project) : 5 Dy. Engineer (Electrical) : 2 Dy. Engineer (Electrical) : 4 Dy. Engineer (Civil) : 3 Dy. Engineer (Civil) : 4 Asst. Engineer (Safety) : 2 Asst. Engineer (Civil) : 5 Deputy Engineer (Civil) : 5 Engineer (Instrumentation) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per MECON norms. The Requisite educational qualification for Engineering should be acquired through Regular/Full Time Course only. For all other posts (Except for Certificate courses), it should be acquired through Regular / Full Time/Open and Distance Learning mode. The certificate courses can be acquired through part time. The required educational qualifications must have been acquired from Universities / Institutes recognized by Government/ accredited by councils / bodies like UGC /AICTE / MCI / ICAI / ICSI set up by Central or State Government for the purpose.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.meconlimited.co.in/

Opening date for submission of Online application : 14.06.2025

Closing date for submission of Online application : 28.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here