Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIIT Senapati Manipur in 2025.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Placement Officer on contract basis. The appointment shall be on a purely temporary basis for eleven (11) months, and further extension of tenure, if any, may be granted subject to the satisfactory performance of the selected candidate and the requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Placement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

a. First Class in Master in Business Administration (MBA) from a recognized Institute/ University.

b. Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience as a Placement Officer or Human Resource Manager in industry

OR

a. Post Graduate degree from a recognised Institute/University with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks.

b. A minimum of ten (10) years’ of work experience as a Placement Officer after Bachelor’s / Post Graduate degree from a recognized Institute/ University or HR in industry

Desirable Qualifications:

a. Membership of well-known HR networking bodies.

b. Proficiency in computer operations like Excel, Data Management, MS Windows & MS Office is a pre-requisite.

c. Excellent verbal & written communication, liaison and relationship building. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, PR, liaison, and relationship building.

d. The ability to work well with others, both internally and externally, from a wide variety of backgrounds.

e. Ability to develop sound, credible and reciprocal relations with national and international organizations

How to apply :

Candidates should fill the application form available at https://iiitmanipur.ac.in and email to

recruitment@iiitmanipur.ac.in along with all the relevant document as one PDF. No other mode of

application shall be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here