Applications are invited for recruitment of over 800 vacant positions or jobs in LIC in 2025.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Administrative Officers and Assistant Engineers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officers- Generalist (AAO-Generalist)

No. of posts : 350

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 50

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. (Civil) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/Institution. Candidate should have a minimum three years post qualification working experience in planning and execution of multi storied building projects with all required infrastructure.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 31

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. (Electrical) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/Institution. Candidate should have a minimum three years post qualification working experience in planning and execution of multi storied building projects with all required infrastructure

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (CA)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and Candidate should have passed Final Examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completion of Articles as presented by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The candidate should be Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates should

provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (CS)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and a Qualified Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Actuarial)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution .

Candidates should have passed at least 6 papers of the examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. as on the date of eligibility i.e. 1st August, 2025. Candidates should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Insurance Specialist)

No. of posts : 310

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution and possessing professional qualification in Life Insurance (Fellowship of Insurance Institute

of India (Life), having minimum experience of 5 years and above of working in Life Insurance Companies (regulated by IRDAI)

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Legal)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Law from any University / College recognized by UGC with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years. For SC/ST and PwBD candidate minimum required marks shall be 45% in Bachelor’s degree in Law in the aggregate of all

semesters/years, against vacancies reserved for such candidates. Enrolled with the Bar Council as an Advocate. At least two years’ experience after being enrolled as an Advocate or as a Law Officer

in the Legal Department of a bank/financial institution/statutory corporation/company/ State/ Central Government post enrolment with the Bar Council.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://licindia.in/

Last date for Online Registration & Online Payment of Application Fee/Intimation Charges is 08.09.2025

Application Fees :

For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- + GST + Transaction Charges

For all other candidates Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700 /- + GST + Transaction Charges

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2