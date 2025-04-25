Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KIOCL in 2025.

KIOCL Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full time Degree in any subject from a recognized University with Company Secretary (CS) qualification from Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) & an Associate/Fellow Member of ICSI.

Experience :

Should have minimum 21/18/15 years of post-qualification experience for E6/E5/E4 grades respectively out of which minimum 05 years in any PSU or listed Company in Company Secretary Department which is mandatory to be eligible for the post.

Candidate should have adequate experience in handling Company Secretarial matters.

Should be well versed with Company Law and procedures, Corporate Governance, SEBI Regulations.

Additionally, candidate should be conversant with drafting of Contract, Agreements, Deeds and other legal documents.

Job Roles :

i) To handle the Company Secretary Department independently.

ii) Maintenance of secretarial records, statutory books and registers;

iii) Organizing, preparing agendas and taking minutes of Board/ various Committee of Board/ Committee/ Shareholders and other Meetings;

iv) Filing statutory returns and applications by and on behalf of the Company as an authorized representative;

v) Compliance with all applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Regulations and DPE Guidelines

How to apply :

The candidates need to apply online in Human Resources-career section of KIOCL website (www.kioclltd.in) up to 23.05.2025.

Application Fees :

Candidates applying for the post must send non-refundable application fee of Rs.500/- through Demand Draft drawn in favour of “KIOCL Limited” payable at Bengaluru.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories gets exemption from submission of Demand Draft.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here