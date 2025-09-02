Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in ISRO SAC in 2025.
Indian Space Research Organisation- Space Applications Centre (ISRO SAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I and Project Scientist-I in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Project Scientist-I
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
Doctoral Degree in Agricultural Sciences.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
OR
M.E/ M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering / Agricultural Information Technology with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 Point scale
Name of post : Project Associate -I
No. of posts : 7
Essential Qualification :
M.Sc. in Geo-informatics/ Remote Sensing / GIS with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale.
OR
B. Tech. in Agriculture Information Technology/ Geo-informatics/ Agricultural Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale
Name of post : Project Associate -I
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : B. Tech in Computer Science/ Data Science with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale
Name of post : Project Associate -I
No. of posts : 4
Essential Qualification : M. Sc. in Agricultural Sciences (Agricultural Meteorology/ Agricultural Physics/ Agronomy/ Crop Physiology/ Soil Science/ Plant Pathology/ Agricultural Statistics/ Agricultural Economics/ Agricultural Analytics/ Agricultural Informatics/ Agricultural Technology) with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 Point scale
Salary :
Project Scientist-I : Rs. 56000/- per month + HRA
Project Associate- I : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://careers.sac.gov.in/
Last date for submission of online applications is 1730 hours of 22.09.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here