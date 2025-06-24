Applications are invited for recruitment of 39 vacant positions or career in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Civil, Electrical, Refrigeration & A/C and also Architecture in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Civil)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Electrical)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil)– Autonomous Body [PRL]

No. of posts :

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Civil) : 18

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Electrical) : 10

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) : 9

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture) : 1

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil)– Autonomous Body [PRL] : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Civil) : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 .

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC'(Electrical) : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering OR also Electrical and Electronics Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with Air Conditioning & Refrigeration or allied subjects as electives or also as a core subject in any of the semesters, with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture) : Bachelor degree in Architecture with an aggregate minimum of 65% or CGPA 6.84/10 and also Valid Registration Certificate with Council of Architecture

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil)– Autonomous Body [PRL] : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering with also an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://apps.ursc.gov.in/ced-2025/advt.jsp

Closing date for on-line registration – 14.07.2025

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 250/- ( Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for all the posts. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs. 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as processing fee. The processing fee will also be refunded only to those candidates who appear in the written test as under:

(i) Rs. 750/- i.e refund in full for candidates who are also exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).

(ii) Rs. 500/- i.e after deducting the Application Fee in respect also of all other candidates.

Last date for payment of fee – 16.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here