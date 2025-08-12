Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career under ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant, Sub-Officer, Technician ‘B’, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ and Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Technical Assistant- Mechanical

No. of posts : 11

Qualification & Experience : Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with First Class

Name of post : Technical Assistant- Electronics

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience : Three year Diploma in Electronics Engineering with First Class

Name of post : Sub Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Leading Fireman/ DCOs with 6 years experience and possessing Sub-Officer’s certificate

OR

2. B.Sc with PCM + Sub Officer’s Certificate + Min. 2 years experience as Leading Fireman after Sub-Officer’s course.

3. Should possess valid Heavy Vehicle Driving (HVD) Licence.

4. Should satisfy the prescribed physical fitness and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) standards.

Name of post : Technician ‘B’- Turner

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Turner Trade from NCVT

Name of post : Technician ‘B’- Fitter

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Fitter Trade from NCVT

Name of post : Technician ‘B’- Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : SSLC/SSC pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in Refrigeration & AirConditioning Mechanic Trade from NCVT

Name of post : Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Pass in SSLC/SSC/ Matric/10th Std.

2. 5 years experience, out of which minimum 3 years as Heavy Vehicle Driver (HVD) and the balance period driving experience of Light Motor Vehicle.

3. Must possess valid HVD licence and Public Service Badge, if statutory.

Name of post : Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Pass in SSLC/SSC/ Matric/10th Std.

2. 3 years experience as Light Vehicle Driver (LVD).

3. Must possess valid LVD licence

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ from 1400 hrs on 12.08.2025 to 1400 hrs on 26.08.2025.

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to fee-exempted categories (Female/SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen) will

be refunded the full fee. Other candidates will be refunded Rs. 500/- after retaining the application fee of Rs. 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here