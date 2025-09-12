Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IOCL in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Engineer/Officer in 2025. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is a leading diversified and integrated energy major, with a strong presence across the entire spectrum of Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals, and Emerging Energy solutions. With over six decades of dedicated service to the nation, IndianOil made contributions to India’s growth through its vast infrastructure, extensive reach, and unwavering commitment to fueling the lives of over a billion Indians, every single day. As a Maharatna company and also India’s flagship national oil company, IndianOil is consistently among the Fortune Global 500 and is now evolving into a future-ready, innovation-driven energy enterprise. The Corporation is actively steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy, with strategic investments in green hydrogen, electric mobility, biofuels, solar and wind energy, while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Petrochemicals, LNG, and City Gas Distribution (CGD). With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, sustainability, and operational excellence, the company is charting its path toward becoming ‘A Globally Admired Energy Company.’

Name of post : Junior Engineer/Officer

Eligibility Criteria :

Three (3) years diploma with not less than 65 % marks for General/EWS/OBC-NCL and 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, as per respective Institute/University norms obtained as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC/State Boards in following Disciplines altogether : Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000 – 1,20,000/-

Age Limit : Candidates applying from General/EWS category should not be more than 26 years altogether as on 01st July, 2025. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall also apply as per Govt. guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply through ONLINE portal on IndianOil’s website www.iocl.com only

End Date of Online Application is 28.09.2025 till 1700 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here