Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Indian Statistical Institute in 2025.

Indian Statistical Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trainees in various disciplines in he Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Museum & Archives of the Institute purely on a temporary basis in 2025.

Name of post : Trainee (Museum)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post Graduates in Archival Studies (First Class) or Post Graduates in Museology/

History/Library Science (First Class) with one year working experience in Archives and a Bachelor degree (under 10+2+3 system) from a recognised University/ Institute with constantly good academic record. Candidate with working knowledge of museum & digital preservation will be given preference.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 15000/- (Rupees fifteen thousand only) per month.

Age: Should not exceed 35 years as on 22 September 2025, with usual relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women and differently abled candidates as per Government of India norms.

Name of post : Trainee (Archives)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Post Graduates in Archival Studies (First Class) or Post Graduates in Museology/

History/Library Science (First Class) with one year working experience in Archives and a Bachelor degree (under 10+2+3 system) from a recognised University/ Institute with constantly good academic record. Candidate with working knowledge of museum & digital preservation will be given preference.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 15000/- (Rupees fifteen thousand only) per month.

Age: Should not exceed 35 years as on 22 September 2025, with usual relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women and differently abled candidates as per Government of India norms.

Name of post : Trainee (Museum)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: Masters in Museology with First Class and a Bachelor degree (under 10+2+3 system) from a recognised University/ Institute with constantly good academic record. Candidate with working knowledge of museum & digital preservation will get preference.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 15000/- (Rupees fifteen thousand only) per month.

Age: Should not exceed 35 years as on 22 September 2025, with usual relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women and differently abled candidates as per Government of India norms.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates must submit their bio-data through-mail to

ksatpathy@isical.ac.in with a copy to liboffice@isical.ac.in on or before 22 September 2025 addressed to the Chief Librarian, Library, Indian Statistical Institute.

The covering letter along with the current resume (signed) of the candidate in English, which is required to include-

(a) Name (In block letters)

(b) Passport size photograph

(c) Permanent/ Present Address

(d) E-mail Address

(e) Telephone/Mobile No.

(f) Parent’s/Spouse’s Name

(g) Date of birth

(h) Academic Qualifications (with percentage of marks obtained in each examination starting from 10th class)

(i) Experience (if any)

(j) Aadhaar Card/ Pan Card/ Voter Card, (k) SC/ST/OBC/Differently abled status

All self attested scanned copies of all documents/testimonials should be in a single PDF format.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2