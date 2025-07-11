Applications are invited for recruitment of 170 vacant positions or career in Indian Coast Guard in 2025.

Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer)

No. of posts : 170

Discipline wise vacancies :

General Duty (GD) : 140

Tech (Engg/ Elect) : 30

Qualification :

General Duty (GD) :

(i) Should hold a Graduate Degree from a recognised university.

(ii) Mathematics and also Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible. Diploma candidates should however have physics and mathematics in their curriculum.

Age : 21-25 years as on 01 Jul 2026 i.e. born between 01 Jul 2001 & 30 Jun 2005. 05 Years relaxation for personnel serving in Coast Guard or equivalent personnel in Army/Navy/Air Force.

Tech (Engg/ Elect) :

(i) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or

Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace.

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section ‘A’ and ‘B’ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(ii) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Electrical or also Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics.

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section ‘A’ and ‘B’ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(iii) Mathematics and Physics as subject up to intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/ up to 23 Jul 2025 (2330 Hrs).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here