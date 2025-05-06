Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IMTECH in 2025.

Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist Grade-IV in 2025. CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) is a constituent R&D establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) devoted to research in the frontline areas of Microbial Biology and Biotechnology. CSIRIMTECH has state-of-the-art research facilities and conduct multidisciplinary research in the core areas of Molecular Microbiology, Microbial Genetics, Genomics, Host-Microbe Interaction, Pathogen Biology, Cellular Trafficking, Structural Biology, Drug Designing and Development, Applied & Environmental Microbiology, Genetic Engineering, Microbial Diversity & Ecology, Bioinformatics & Large Data Analytics and Biochemical Engineering. The Institute is also home to a world class Microbial Type Culture Centre (MTCC) and provides a truly world class R&D ambience in an area of over 10,000 sq.ft, with a dedicated team of more than 50 highly motivated scientists, majority of whom have several years of training in world renowned laboratories. The scientific staff is supported by more than 270 well trained Technical staff and Research Scholars.

Name of post : Scientist Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : PhD (Submitted) in any branch of Natural Sciences or MD

Desirable Qualification & Experience : Proven research experience in the area of Metabolic engineering or Synthetic Biology. Demonstrable expertise in genome engineering of microorganisms as evidenced by original research publication(s) in SCI journals and/or granted patents.

Job Roles : Candidate must establish his/her independent research program and guide PhD

students. Candidate must to participate in IMTECH’s institutional activities

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply ONLINE by accessing the website https://www.imtech.res.in/ or accessing the link available on https://www.imtech.res.in/recruitment

Start Date for Registration/fee submission for Online Application: 05.05.2025 at 10:00 AM onwards.

Last Date for Submission of Online application 04.06.2025 till 11.59 PM

Application Fees :

Candidates must pay application fee of Rs.500/- through State Bank Collect link available under the

application fee option available on the homepage of online recruitment portal

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here