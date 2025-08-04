Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIFT in 2025.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Assistant on contract

No. of posts : 2

Age Limit: Minimum 23 years and maximum 35 Years as on last date of receipt of online applications. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Qualification :

1. The candidates must have a Graduate Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science with at least 50% marks.

(45% for SC/ ST Category candidates). PostGraduation shall be a desirable qualification.

2. Good command over English language (both written and spoken) with good computer knowledge.

3. Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in similar position.

4. The candidate should be capable of interacting and coordinating with students, faculty members and administration.

Emoluments: The candidate will be paid a consolidated salary of Rs. 30,000 – 35,000/- per month

based on experience and qualification of the candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://docs.iift.ac.in/recruit/solo.asp?jcode=Sa_July25

Last date for submission is 19th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here