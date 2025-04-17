Applications are invited for recruitment of various nursing positions or career in IGNOU in 2025.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Staff Nurse at its Health Centre in 2025. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a premier institution which came into being altogether by an Act of Parliament in 1985 with the mission to democratize education in India and beyond. Empowered by the IGNOU Act, the University holds a unique mandate to provide inclusive and also equitable access to higher education across the nation and through its overseas learner support centres, reflecting its expansive jurisdiction and global vision. IGNOU proudly stands as the No. 1 Open University in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the first Open University to receive the prestigious A++ accreditation from NAAC, these are recognitions of its excellence in the open, distance and online learning system. With over 69 Regional Centres, 2,000+ Learner Support Centres pan-India, and 25 Overseas Study Centres in 15 countries, IGNOU reaches the remotest corners of India and also serves diverse learners, including marginalized communities, persons with disabilities, and international students.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. GNM/B.Sc. (Nursing) RNRM

2. Minimum three years experience also as staff nurse in Hospital / Community / Health Centre.

How to apply :

The candidates may apply for the said post and submit / send their applications and Curriculum Vitae along with the latest passport size photograph having details of Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, Date of Birth, Address for Communication, Contact No., Nationality, Educational/ Professional / Technical Qualifications, Experience, Salary drawn etc. in the application format attached herewith along with the self attested copies of educational qualification and experience certificates to the Dy. Registrar (Admn.), Recruitment Cell, Block No. 7, Room No. 13, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi – 110068 on or before 16.05.2025. The candidate should super scribe altogether as “Application for the post of Staff Nurse (On Contractual Basis” on the top of the envelope.



Detailed Advertisement : Click Here