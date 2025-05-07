Applications are invited for recruitment of 676 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank in 2025.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade O in 2025. IDBI Bank Ltd., today, is operating as a full service universal bank that serves the customers from all segments. The bank has inherited a rich legacy from its predecessor entity – Industrial Development Bank of India – which was an apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) in the realm of industry from July 1, 1964 to September 30, 2004. As a DFI, the erstwhile IDBI stretched its canvas beyond mere project financing to cover an array of services that contributed towards balanced geographical spread of industries, development of identified backward areas, emergence of a new spirit of enterprise and evolution of a deep and vibrant capital market.

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager (JAM)

No. of posts : 676

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Passing only a diploma course is inconsiderable as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Candidates are expected to have proficiency in computers

Age Limit :

Minimum: 20 years & Maximum: 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than May 2, 2000 and not later than May 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ from May 8, 2025 to May 20, 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 250/- for SC / ST / PwBD candidates (only Intimation Charges)

Rs. 1050/- for all other candidates (Application fees & Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here