Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in ICMR NIIH in 2025.
ICMR- National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR-NIIH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs in Group- B and Group-C categories on regular basis in 2025.
Name of post : Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years
Qualification & Experience :
i. Minimum 03 years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a Recognized University/ Institution.
ii. Working Knowledge of Computer (MS Office/ Power Point).
Name of post : Upper Division Clerk
No. of posts : 1
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 4 of 7th CPC (Rs.25500 – 81100)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 27 years
Qualification & Experience :
i. Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.
ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)
Name of post : Lower Division Clerk
No. of posts : 1
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 2 of 7th CPC (Rs.19900 – 63200)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 27 years
Qualification & Experience :
i. 12th class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University
ii. Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)
Name of post : Personal Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years
Qualification & Experience :
i. Minimum three years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute with computer literacy;
ii. 120 w.p.m speed in short hand (English or Hindi).
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 6 of 7th CPC (Rs.35400 – 112400)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years i.e. Age must be between 18 to 30 years
Qualification & Experience : 1st class three year Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences / Biotechnology from a recognized University
Name of post : Technician-I
No. of posts : 4
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 2 of 7th CPC (Rs.19900 – 63200)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 28 years
Qualification & Experience : 12th or Intermediate pass in Science subject with 55% marks from a Govt. recognized Board and at least one year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from govt. recognized Institution
Name of post : Lab Attendant-I
No. of posts : 1
Pay Matrix Level: Pay Level 1 of 7th CPC (Rs.18000 – 56900)
Age Limit : Not exceeding 25 years i.e. Age must be from 18 to 25 years
Qualification & Experience : 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board plus one year working experience in a govt. recognized / approved / registered Lab in respective field or trade certificate issued by govt agencies
How to apply :
Candidates should apply only by online mode through website Link https://joinicmr.in
Last date for online registration & submission of online applications is 14.08.2025 (Closing at 23.59 hrs)
Application Fees :
- UR/OBC/EWS : Rs. 2000/-
- Women : Rs. 1600/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here