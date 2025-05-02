Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in ICMR BMHRC in 2025.

Indian Council of Medical Research- Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (ICMR BMHRC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Specialist Grade III in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

(I) A recognised Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956);

(II) Post-Graduate Degree in the specialty or super-specialty in the following courses, namely:-

A. Cardiology- Doctorate of Medicine (Cardiology); or

B. Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) – Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Thoracic Surgery); or Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Vascular Surgery); or

C. Psychiatry- Doctor of Medicine (Psychiatry) or Doctor of Medicine (Psychological Medicine) or

Doctor of Medicine in Medicine with Diploma in Psychological Medicine or Diploma in Psychiatry

(Edin) of two years course or Diploma in Psychiatry (Mc.Gill) University, Montreal, Canada of two

years’ course.

(III) Twelve years’ standing in the profession with extensive practical and administrative experience,

out of which at least four years’ experience should be as an Associate Professor in the concerned Department in a medical college or recognized teaching institution of medical education after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

(I) A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956);

(II) Post-Graduate Degree in the specialty or super-specialty in the following courses, namely:-

A. Cardiology- Doctorate of Medicine (Cardiology); or

B. Neurology- Doctorate of Medicine (Neurology); or

C. Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) – Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Thoracic Surgery); or Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Vascular Surgery); or

D. Radiology – Doctor of Medicine (Radio-diagnosis) or Doctor of Medicine (Radiology) or Master of

Surgery (Radiology)

(III) At least five years’ experience in the concerned specialty or super-specialty as senior resident or

tutor or demonstrator or registrar or lecturer in a recognized teaching institution, after obtaining the first post-graduate degree, out of which at least two years shall be as an Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience :

(I) A recognised Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102of1956) and holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956);

(II) Post-graduate Degree in the speciality or super-speciality in the following courses, namely:

A. Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) – Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Thoracic Surgery); or Magister Chirurguie (Cardio Surgery) or Magister Chirurguie (Vascular Surgery);

B. Gastro Medicine- Doctorate of Medicine (Medical Gastroenterology); or Doctorate of Medicine

(Gastroenterology); or Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (Pediatrics) with two years special training in Gastroenterology; or

C. Nephrology- Doctorate of Medicine (Nephrology); or

D. Surgical Oncology- Magister Chirurguie (Surgical Oncology) or Master of Surgery or Master of

Surgery (Ear, Nose, Throat) or Master of Surgery (Orthopaedics) or Doctor of Meditine (Obstetrics

and Gynaecology) with two years special training in Surgical Neurology- Doctorate of Medicine (Neurology); or

E. Gastro surgery- Magister Chirurguie (Surgical Gastroenterology); or Master of Surgery (Surgery)

with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology; or Neurosurgery- Magister Chirurguie (Neuro-Surgery); or

F. Transfusion Medicine- Doctorate of Medicine (Immunology) or Doctor of Medicine (Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion) or Doctor of Medicine (Pathology or Bacteriology or Haematology) with two years teaching experience or special training in the department of Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion;or

G. Radiology – Doctor of Medicine (Radio-diagnosis) or Doctor of Medicine (Radiology) or Master of

Surgery (Radiology); or

H. Urology- Magister Chirurguie (Urology)

(III) Experience: At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar in the concerned specialty or super-specialty in a recognized teaching Institution, after obtaining the first postgraduate degree

Name of post : Specialist Grade-III

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience :

(I) A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act,1956 (102 of 1956).

(II) Post graduate degree or diploma in the concerned specialty or super specialty, namely:-

(A) Medicine-Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (General Medicine); or

(B) Ophthalmology-Master of Surgery (Ophthalmology), or Doctor of Medicine (Ophthalmology), or Diploma in Ophthalmology, or Diploma in Ophthalmic medicine and surgery.

(III) Three years’ experience in the concerned specialty or super speciality after obtaining the first postgraduate degree or five years’ experience after the postgraduate diploma.

How to apply :

Candidates should apply online on https://recruit.icmr.org.in

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd June, 2025 till 5:30PM

Application Fees :

Application Fee of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) is required. SC/ST/ Women/ PwBD/ EWS candidates are altogether exempted from application fee. Application Fee is to be paid by candidates through link given in the online application form. Application fees once paid will also not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2