Applications are invited for recruitment of over 6000 vacant positions or jobs of Officers under IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Officers and Probationary Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Probationary Officers / Management Trainees

No. of posts : 5208

Eligibility Criteria : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age : Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1995 and not later than 01.07.2005 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : IT Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 203

Eligibility Criteria :

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

Name of post : Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 310

Eligibility Criteria : 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ AgroForestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ B.Tech Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

Name of post : Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

No. of posts : 78

Eligibility Criteria :

Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level

OR

Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

Name of post : Law Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 56

Eligibility Criteria : A Bachelor Degree in Law (LL.B) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

Name of post : HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 10

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

Name of post : Marketing Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 350

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

Age : Min- 20 years, Max- 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 01.07.2025 to 21.07.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2