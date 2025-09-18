Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in HSCC India Limited in 2025.

HSCC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers, Executives and Executive Assistant Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 2

Electrical : 1

Bio Medical : 1

Pharma : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Degree in relevant discipline from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks. Total 04 years of experience

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 14

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 4

HRM : 1

Bio Medical : 3

Pharma : 1

Legal : 1

Environment Engineering : 1

Electrical : 2

System : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Degree in relevant discipline from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks. Total 02 years of experience

Name of post : Executive Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 7

Electrical : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Degree in relevant discipline from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks. Total 03 years of experience

How to apply :

The candidates are required to apply online. The relevant link for the online application will be made available under the head “CAREER” on HSCC website, i.e., www.hsccltd.co.in. Final online submission of application will be till 17:00 hrs on 13.10.2025

Application Fees :

Applicants/ Candidates must pay non-refundable fee of Rs. 1000/- through Online gateway.

SC/ ST/ PWD and Internal candidates will be exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here