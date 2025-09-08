Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in Hindustan Copper Limited in 2025.

Hindustan Copper Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trade Apprentices in 2025.

Name of post : Trade Apprentice

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 6

Plumber : 1

Electrician : 2

Welder (Gas & Electric) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Fitter : Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. Passed ITI

exam in Fitter trade

Plumber : Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. Passed ITI exam in Plumber trade

Electrician : Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent. Passed ITI exam in

Electrician trade

Welder (Gas & Electric) : Passed 8th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. Passed ITI exam in Welder (Gas & Electric) trade.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by Speed Post/Regd AD ONLY to below mentioned address – Junior Manager (HR), Hindustan Copper Limited, Taloja Copper Project, E33-36, MIDC, Taloja – 410208, Maharashtra

Last date of receiving application – 30.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here