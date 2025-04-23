Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Hindu College in 2025.

Hindu College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Physics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document.

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the prescribed Application form at web link https://rec.uod.ac.in

The last date for receipt of application is 10.05.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged altogether from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here