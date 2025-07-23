Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in FDDI in 2025.

Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Hindi Translator in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi as a compulsory subject with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institute

Desirable Qualification : Master’s Degree in Hindi with minimum 55% marks from a recognized University / Institute

Essential Work Experience :

Diploma or Certificate course of in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa from a recognized University / Institute.

Or

Atleast 02 years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa

Desirable Work Experience : Typing in Hindi and English

How to apply :

Candidates must submit online applications at https://www.fddiindia.com/career.php

Online applications will close at 11:59PM on 08 August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here