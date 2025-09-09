Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant positions or career in Engineers India Limited in 2025.

Engineers India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Engineer Grade-II

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Process : 7

SMED-II : 5

SMED-I : 6

Environment, Water & Safety : 2

Eligibility Criteria : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant disciplines with minimum 5 years of work experience

Name of post : Associate Engineer Grade-III

No. of posts : 28

Discipline wise vacancies :

Process : 13

Electrical : 2

Instrumentation : 4

Piping : 5

SMMS : 1

Structural/Gen-Civil : 3

Eligibility Criteria : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant disciplines with minimum 9 years of work experience

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 8th October 2025 to 30th October 2025. Reporting time is 8 AM. Venues are in Engineers India Limited

Chatterjee International Centre (16th Floor), 33A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata-700071 and Engineers India Limited, Meghdhanush Complex, 4th & 5th Floor, Race Course Road, New Transpek Circle, Vadodara – 390015

How to apply :

Eligible candidates need to apply through on-line registration system on EIL website. To apply visit the career link in EIL website i.e http://www.engineersindia.com

Online submission of application will be permitted on the website between 0000 hrs on 10.09.2025 till 2359 hrs on 24.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here