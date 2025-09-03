Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in Engineers India Limited in 2025.

Engineers India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Managers, Managers, Deputy Managers, Engineer and Junior Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemical (Process) : 2

Projects (Mechanical/ Civil) : 1

Projects (Mechanical/ Electrical/Instrumentation) : 1

Projects (Metallurgy)-Copper : 1

Projects (Metallurgy)-Steel : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg) / ME /M.Tech / M.Sc. (Engg) with minimum 65% marks. Minimum 11-12 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 1

Construction (Civil) : 2

Construction (Mechanical) : 1

Electrical/Mechanical/ Instrumentation/Civil : 2

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg) with minimum 65% marks. Minimum 8 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical/Mechanical/ Instrumentation/Civil : 2

Construction (Civil) : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg) with minimum 65% marks. Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Engineer (Computer Science / Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E / B.Tech. / B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks

Experience : ASP .Net (MVC framework), Bootstrap, J Query, JAVA script, Web services, Angular JS/React Oracle /MS SQL database

Name of post : Junior Secretary

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. Full time Graduate Degree in any discipline other than Fine Arts with minimum 60% marks.

2. Having speed of 90/40 wpm in English Shorthand & Typing respectively (Test will be conducted).

3. Certificate/ Diploma in Computer Applications/ MS Office of not less than 3 months duration.

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience as Secretary / Personal Assistant / Private Secretary / Executive Secretary attached to persons at Senior Managerial positions in a Private or Public Sector

Company/ Govt. Organization.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates need to apply through on-line registration system on EIL website. To apply

visit the career link in EIL website i.e http://www.engineersindia.com

Online submission of application will be permitted on the website between 0000 hrs on 03.09.2025 till 2359 hrs on 18.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here