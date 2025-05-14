Applications are invited for recruitment of 58 vacant positions or career in DRDO in 2025.

Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Apprentices in Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru in 2025. DRDO is the R&D wing of Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems, while equipping our armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in accordance with requirements laid down by the three Services. DRDO’s pursuit of self-reliance and successful indigenous development and production of strategic systems and platforms such as Agni and Prithvi series of missiles; light combat aircraft, Tejas; multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka; air defence system, Akash; a wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems; etc., have given quantum jump to India’s military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice

No. of posts : 58

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 10

Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology : 10

Mechanical Engineering : 5

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 3

BCom / BBA : 10

BSc (Chemistry / Computer Science / Electronics / Mathematics / Physics / PCM) : 10

BCA : 5

B.Lib.Sc : 5

Essential Qualification : A Degree in relevant discipline granted by a statutory university or an institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament

Stipend : Rs. 9000/- per month

Name of post : Diploma Apprentice

No. of posts : 30

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 8

Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology : 8

Mechanical / Automobile / Production Engineering : 8

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 4

Civil Engineering : 2

Essential Qualification : A Diploma in engineering or technology or equivalent qualification granted by a State Board of Technical Education or recognized by the State Government concerned or the Central Government

Stipend : Rs. 8000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nats.education.gov.in/ up to 25 May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here