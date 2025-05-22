Applications are invited for recruitment of 148 vacant positions or career in DRDO RAC in 2025.

Defence Research & Development Organization- Recruitment & Assessment Centre (DRDO RAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO & other establishments of Ministry of Defence (148 vacancies) in 2025. RAC, the Recruitment and Assessment Centre of DRDO came into being on 23 July 1985 after getting exemption from the purview of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It is at Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi. RAC has undertaken various recruitment programmes to induct scientists each year in variety of scientific and engineering disciplines relevant to DRDO Laboratories and assessed the suitability of DRDO scientists for promotion to next higher grade through duly constituted Assessment Boards/ Peer Committee.

Name of posts :

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA

Encadred Posts of Scientist ‘B’

No. of posts :

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO : 127

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA : 9

Encadred Posts of Scientist ‘B’ : 12

Eligibility Criteria : At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in relevant disciplines from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in corresponding paper.

How to apply :

Candidates must register online at the RAC website https://rac.gov.in

Closing date: 21 days from the date of publication in the Employment News

Application Fees :

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a nontransferable non-refundable application fee of Rs 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here