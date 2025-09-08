Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant technical positions or jobs in DEPWD in 2025.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (DEPWD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of CPMU Consultant in 2025. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities was carved out of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 12.05.2012 as the Department of Disability Affairs to ensure greater focus on policy matters to effectively address disability issues and also to act as a nodal Department for greater coordination among different stakeholders, organizations State/UTs Governments and central Ministries and Departments. Thereafter, the Department was renamed as the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability to explicitly express the focus of the Department on overall empowerment of PwDs altogether in December, 2014. Subsequently, the name of the Department was further renamed as the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) DEPwD(D) vide notification dated 14.05.2016. In Hindi, the name of the Department is Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Vibhag.

Name of post : CPMU Consultant

No. of posts : 14

Essential Qualification :

Graduate or also Post Graduate in the field of

(i) Engineering (especially Data Science, Computer Science, IT, Electronics)

(ii) Commerce / Mathematics/ Economics / Statistics

(iii) Social Work / Sociology / Psychology

(iv) Public Administration / Political Science

(v) Equivalent RCI Affiliated courses (Final Year passed out only)

Desirable : 1 year experience altogether of working in Central Government/State Government/ Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), Autonomous Bodies/CPSEs. Proficiency in the usage of computer, strong presentation and also communication (written & oral) skill is essential

Salary : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 75,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidate may apply through mail at vacancyconsultant20@gmail.com in enclosed proforma addressed to The Under Secretary (Estt. & Cash), Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Room No. 519, 5th Floor, B-II Wing, Pt. DeendayalAntyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi-110003.

Last date for submission of application altogether is 21st September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here