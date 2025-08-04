Applications are invited for recruitment of 55 vacant positions or career in Delhi University in 2025.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 55 vacant non-teaching positions or career in 2025.

Name of posts :

Professional Artist

Sports Coach

Semi Professional Assistant

Library Assistant

Harmonium Accompanist

Mridangam Accompanist

Pakhawaj Player

Sarangi Accompanist

Tabla Accompanist

Tanpura Accompanist

Violin Accompanist

No. of posts :

Professional Artist : 15

Sports Coach : 1

Semi Professional Assistant : 17

Library Assistant : 6

Harmonium Accompanist : 1

Mridangam Accompanist : 2

Pakhawaj Player : 2

Sarangi Accompanist : 1

Tabla Accompanist : 7

Tanpura Accompanist : 1

Violin Accompanist : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Professional Artist :

1. Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from any recognised University /Institution with 02 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University/Research establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions or a private institution of repute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library / Library and Information Science from any recognised Institute/ University with 03 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions or a private institution of repute.

2. Knowledge of Computer Applications, to be ascertained by written and skill test

Sports Coach :

1. Bachelors/Master’s degree in Physical Education.

2. A Diploma in Coaching from NIS, Patiala or an equivalent qualification from a recognized

University/ Institution.

3. Competence in Coaching in minimum any 02 games at Local/State/National/ International

standing in sports.

4. Minimum 02 years’ sports coaching experience.

Semi Professional Assistant :

Master’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognised University/Institution.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library/ Library and Information Science from a recognised Institute/ University with 02 years’ relevant experience in a University/ Research Establishment / Central /

State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Institutions/Private Institutions of repute in this area

Library Assistant : Bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

Harmonium Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Harmonium playing with particular reference to the accompaniment

aspects for both Vocal (Khyal, Thumri and Dadra gayakis) and Percussion music.

2. Degree in Harmonium.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Harmonium under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years.

Mridangam Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Mridangam playing with special reference to the accompaniment

aspect.

2. Degree in Mridangam.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Mridangam under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years

Pakhawaj Player :

1. Proficiency in the art of Pakhawaj/Tabla playing with particular reference to the accompaniment aspects for Vocal (both classical and semi- classical) as well as Instrumental music.

2. Degree in Pakhawaj/Tabla.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Pakhawaj/ Tabla under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years.

Sarangi Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Sarangi playing with particular reference to the accompaniment

aspects for both Vocal (Khyal, Thumri and Dadra Gayaki) and Percussion music.

2. Degree in Sarangi.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Sarangi under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years.

Tabla Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Tabla/Pakhawaj playing with particular reference to the accompaniment

aspects for Vocal (both classical and semi-classical) as well as Instrumental music.

2. Degree in Tabla/Pakhawaj.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Tabla/ Pakhawaj under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years

Tanpura Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Tanpura playing.

2. Ability to tune and change the strings of Tanpura/Sitar/Veena.

3. Degree in Hindustani Music.

Violin Accompanist :

1. Proficiency in the art of Violin playing with special reference to the accompaniment aspect.

2. Degree in Violin.

OR

Diploma/10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Violin under an established Guru, for a period of minimum 6 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.du.ac.in/ from 5th August 2025 to 21st August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here