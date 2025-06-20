Applications are invited for recruitment of 59 vacant positions or career in Damodar Valley Corporation in 2025.

Damodar Valley Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 59 paramedical personnel.

Name of posts :

Physiotherapist (Contractual)

Jr. Pharmacist Gr. II (Contractual)

Jr. Nursing Staff (Contractual)

Jr. Chemist (Contractual)

Jr. Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Contractual)

Jr. Lab Technician (Contractual)

Jr. Health Inspector (Contractual)

Jr. X-Ray Technician (Contractual)

No. of posts :

Physiotherapist (Contractual) : 5

Jr. Pharmacist Gr. II (Contractual) : 13

Jr. Nursing Staff (Contractual) : 12

Jr. Chemist (Contractual) : 2

Jr. Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Contractual) : 13

Jr. Lab Technician (Contractual) : 5

Jr. Health Inspector (Contractual) : 2

Jr. X-Ray Technician (Contractual) : 7

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Physiotherapist (Contractual) : Higher Secondary, Diploma in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institution. 2(Two) years of experience as Physiotherapist in a reputed Organization

2. Jr. Pharmacist Gr. II (Contractual) : Higher Secondary (Science) or equivalent with 2(Two) years Diploma course in Pharmacy from recognized Institution. Registration with Pharmacist Council of any State or Central

3. Jr. Nursing Staff (Contractual) : Higher Secondary (Science) or equivalent with Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from any Government(State/Central) Institution or Registered Institution registered under Nursing Council.

4. Jr. Chemist (Contractual) : B.Sc with Chemistry Honours. 1(One) year of experience in the line.

5. Jr. Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Contractual) : Passed 10+2 preferably with Science. Training in Public Health / Exposure to public health activities will be preferred

6. Jr. Lab Technician (Contractual) : Higher Secondary (Science) or equivalent with Diploma/ Certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute and 1(One) year experience

7. Jr. Health Inspector (Contractual) : Higher Secondary (Science) or equivalent with Diploma/ Certificate in Health Inspector course from a recognized Institute & 1(One) year experience

8. Jr. X-Ray Technician (Contractual) : Higher Secondary (Science) or equivalent with Diploma/ Certificate in X-Ray Technician /Radiography course from a recognized Institute & 1(One) year

experience

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates shall have to apply ONLINE at DVC website https://www.dvc.gov.in/dvcwebsite_new1/ (Under Career? Recruitment? Recruitment Notices) only

The online registrations will remain activated up to 23:59 hrs of 09/07/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here