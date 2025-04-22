Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CSL in 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officer (Mechanical) on contract basis for CSL Kolkata Ship Repair Unit (CKSRU) Kolkata in 2025. Cochin Shipyard was conceived of in the year 1969 when a team surveyed various locations in India before selecting Cochin for the launch of the first Greenfield Shipbuilding Yard in the country. The yard facilities in the first phase were altogether completed by 1982. The yard was designed and also constructed under technical collaboration with M/s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (M.H.I), Japan. The company was legally incorporated altogether in the year 1972.

Name of post : Project Officer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks altogether from a recognized University.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum of two years post qualification experience altogether in a

Ship Building Company or

Ship Repair Company or

Marine related Company or

Port or

Engineering Company or

Government Company or

Establishment or

Semi-Government Company or Establishment.

Desirable:

a) Proficiency and also experience of working in a computerized environment.

b) Ability to communicate in Hindi/Bengali.

Upper Age Limit :

The upper age limit prescribed for the posts shall not exceed 30 years as on 12 May 2025 i.e. applicants should be born on or after 13 May 1995. In case of Ex-Servicemen the upper age limit shall altogether be 45 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page? CKSRU, Kolkata) up to 12 May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here