Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CSIR CBRI in 2025.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Building Research Institute (CSIR CBRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Hindi Translator and also Hindi Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Matrix Level- 6 (Rs.35400-Rs.112400/-)

Essential Qualification & Experience :

(1) Master’s degree of a recognized university or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English,

with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English,

with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects of either or the two as the medium of

examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level;

AND

(2) Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State government offices, including Government of India undertaking.

Desirable Qualification :

i) Knowledge at the level of Matriculation of a recognized Board or equivalent of one of the

languages other than Hindi mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

ii) Degree or also Diploma in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa from a recognized

University

Job Roles :

1. To assist in the implementation of the Official Language policy of Government of India.

2. To translate official correspondences/ Scientific literatures/ documents/ records etc. from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

3. To assist in preparation of/ submit reports & returns.

4. Any other work as may be assigned by Higher Authorities from time to time.

Name of post : Hindi Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Matrix Level-10 (Rs.56100-177500)

Essential Qualification & Experience :

(i) Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi

medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the

degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of an examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi

and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and

the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

AND

(ii) Three years’ experience of using or applying terminology (terminological work) in Hindi and

translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa, preferably of technical or scientific literature

under Central Government or State Governments’ or Union Territories or Autonomous Bodies or

Statutory Organizations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or recognized research or educational institutions.

OR

Three years’ experience of teaching in Hindi and English or research in Hindi or English under

Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or autonomous bodies or

statutory Organizations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or recognized research or educational institutions.

Desirable Qualification :

a) Studied one of the languages other than Hindi included in the EIGHTH SCHEDULE of the constitution at 10th Level from a recognized board.

b) Administrative experience.

c) Experience of organizing Hindi classes or also Workshops for noting drafting.

Job Roles :

The Hindi Officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance of the Official Language Policy of the Central Government in CSIR in accordance with the Official Language Act 1963 as amended upto-date and rules & orders issued by the Central Government in this regard. Further, any other work as also may be assigned by Higher Authorities from time to time.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply ONLINE altogether by accessing the website https://www.cbri.res.in

Last date for Submission Online Application: 18.05.2025 at 1730 Hrs.

Application Fees :

Candidates must pay application fee of Rs.500/-

No fee is payable for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here